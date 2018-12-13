Man shot Thursday not far from shooting night before in Ka’zoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man was shot Thursday night on Drexel Place, between N. Westnedge Avenue and N. Park Street. He was taken to a hospital in unspecified condition.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety lieutenant tells FOX 17 the man was shot around 7 o’clock. The location is north of Kalamazoo Avenue and south of Paterson Street.

There was no early word what prompted the shooting, but police said there was no threat to the public. However, DPS did not have the suspect in custody as of 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting occurred about a block from where a shooting happened the night before (Wednesday) in the 500 block of Ada Street. In that incident, the Kalamazoo DPS said a 15-year-old Kalamazoo boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The DPS Criminal Investigation Division is handling the probe intot he shootings.

Anyone with more information about the incidents should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100 or report online.