Michigan Blood and FOX 17 team up for blood drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - You can give the Gift of Life and meet the FOX 17 News Morning Team this coming Monday, December 17.

Michigan Blood and FOX 17 are teaming up for a blood drive at the Michigan Blood Main Donor Center at 1036 Fuller NE from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Mike Avery, Deanna Falzone and Mike Davis will all be at the center during the FOX 17 Morning News between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Anyone age 17 or older and is in good health and meets the eligibility requirements can donate. The process takes about an hour. You can make an appointment ahead of time by calling 1-866-MIBLOOD or visit donate.miblood.org.

Anyone who donates will also receive a holiday card created by one of four young blood recipients who survived a life-threatening battle because of a blood donation.

Blood donations stay local to area hospitals. Blood donations help trauma victims, surgery patients, premature babies, people with anemia, cancer patients and more.

Blood donations are processed and available for use within 24 and 48 hours after donation. Whole blood is processed into three components: red cells, platelets and plasma. Red cells can be stored for 42 days. Plasma can be frozen and stored for up to a year. Platelets expire after five days.