Michigan House approves A-F letter grades for public schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would create a letter-grading system to evaluate public schools under legislation that has narrowly advanced in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

The House voted 56-53 for the bill early Thursday during a marathon lame-duck session. The measure moves to the Senate for consideration next week.

The state Department of Education would be tasked with giving each school a grade in several areas. But there would be no overall single grade for a school.

The Republican sponsor says Michigan needs a “kick in the pants” to improve education, while Democratic critics say the bill would do “nothing” to help students or teachers.