Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 13

1. What do heavy metal music and Grand Rapids Community College have in common? Metallica.

GRCC has been awarded $100,000 grant to connect more potential students to welding jobs that are in demand.

The band's "All Within My Hands" foundation selected 10 colleges nationwide for the grant. It's to provide workforce training for community college students and reinvesting in cities where the band it touring.

Metallica play the Van Andel Arena on March 13.

2. A popular staple in West Michigan is closing its doors nearly one year after opening its newest location. Georgina's on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids is a fusion of Latin and Asian Cuisine which started in Traverse City.

The owner and chef Tony Craig says he is in the process of working on another concept up north and trying to balance the new location in Grand Rapids was too much.

He says he is taking his doctor's advice and is simplifying his life, but wants to thank the community for their support.

The building was sold and the new owners will be opening something else within a matter of weeks.

3. A warning from the Better Business Bureau, saying that many of those "free trial offers" aren't actually free.

The BBB did an in-depth national study and looked into so-called subscription traps.

You've probably seen these types of offers on social media, a risk-free trial on products like skin care or weight loss, asking to provide your credit card info for a sample.

The BBB says doing your homework on the company and its legitimacy before you order is a huge part of avoiding these scams.

According to the report, complaints about these "free trials" more than doubled from 2015 to 2017.

4. The most-googled person of 2018 may not be anyone on the Fox 17 Morning Mix, but the data shows people around the world were most interested in royalty.

Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, was the most-googled person of 2018 according to the search engine.

Markle and Harry got married in May. Their wedding was the third-most Googled thing of 2018. The 2018 World Cup was the top overall search of the year.

5. Fans of Chick-Fil-A certainly aren't strangers to the deliciousness of their signature sauce. Now Walmart is selling its very own great value restaurant style chicken dipping sauce, which people are saying is just about the same as the real stuff.

However, snagging this $2 bottle won't be easy. Many stores are already sold out, including online.