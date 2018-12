Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Not everyone can be home for the holidays especially the children at Helen DeVos Chidlren's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

As we continue our 12 Days of Davis segments, our Brody Carter and Floor Director Mike Davis played and sang Christmas carols.

Helen DeVos is close to winning  $50,000 in a contest. You can help by voting for them here.