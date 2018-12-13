× Mother of pizza delivery driver lured, mugged and carjacked speaks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite being robbed, beaten and carjacked, Deb Guin said her daughter’s outlook on delivering pizza hasn’t changed. The single mom is one of several victims in a series of recent delivery robberies and carjackings Grand Rapids police are investigating.

The victim’s mother explained, “[Amy] loves her job. She loves the people she works with, and she can’t wait to go back to work. She’s kind of worried that the doctor might not sign her off because she’s supposed to work tonight.”

Monday night, Guin said someone called in an order and lured her daughter to Eastern Avenue near Adams in Grand Rapids.

“She thought the house looked vacant I guess. So she wasn’t going to get out of her car. But then the guy came up and said… ‘sorry’. He had to go get change to pay for it. So she got out, and he acted like he was going to pay,” she explained.

Guin continued, “He took out his wallet and acted like he was going to pay her and then while he was doing that, somebody came from behind and started choking her.”

She said Amy sprayed both men with her pepper spray. One of the men continued hitting her and gave her a black eye.

“And then they stole her car,” Guin said.

Police recovered her car and took it to the city impound lot. Thursday, the family then had the car towed to an auto parts place. So not only did thieves get away with the keys, they ditched the vehicle in rough shape.

Guin said this has set her daughter back even more financially.

“She can’t afford not to work. Her rent just got raised, and she’s a single mom and she needs her job and she loves her job. She doesn’t want to quit,” she explained.

Guin said co-workers started a Gofundme for Amy. Here’s the link.

Two people, including a 14-year-old, were arrested this week for similar carjackings. However, police are not saying if they are linked to this case.