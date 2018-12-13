Officials: Bomb threat emails sent around country are hoax

FOX 17 – Several law enforcement agencies are reporting bomb threats being emailed around the country.

The Battle Creek Police Department, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff and Grand Rapids Police have all sent out alerts Thursday afternoon, warning of the messages.

SCAM ALERT: There is a rampant hoax email being distributed across the country of a bomb threat making demands for money. Emails began locally around 1 pm. We do NOT believe these emails have any validity and direct you to delete email. Do NOT send money. More info coming soon — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) December 13, 2018

The emails are proving to be a hoax.

CNN is reporting that emails were received at University of Washington in Seattle, various locations in San Francisco and at Penn State University. More reports of the threat are still coming in.

The Associated Press is reporting say the bomb threats were sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations across the U.S.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

The Palm Beach County, Florida sheriff’s office and the Boise, Idaho police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University noticed students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.