× Researchers declare ‘The Contest’ as mystery shipwreck on White Lake Channel

WHITE LAKE, Mich — After photos and video of a “mystery shipwreck” went viral on social media this week, Michigan Shipwreck Researchers Associates and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum have declared the wreckage, mystery no more!

Valerie van Heest told FOX 17 after getting down to the wreck, doing some measurements, and comparing their observations with historical accounts, they were able to determine The Contest is ship that has reappeared.

Researchers had always thought the wreck belonged to The Woodruff, which sunk in dramatic fashion in the late 1800’s, but new observations revealed, the ship is much smaller than the 170-foot Woodruff’s.

Not much is known about The Contest, other than it was built in New York in 1855 and sailed on Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie in the grain and lumber trade.

Valerie van Heest said the schooner likely didn’t make it into the White Lake Channel properly and simply ran ashore years later. It’s believed all crew members were able to walk off the ship safely and take shelter in a nearby lighthouse.

Researchers believe seeing history with your own eyes really helps form a connection with our past.

“Our communities along the lake are here because of our connection to Lake Michigan which, through ships like the Contest, we could connect with everywhere else in the Midwest. So when you look at a semi-truck on the highway today, consider that these schooners were the semi trucks of their days and they were responsible for building our local cities and our economy. It`s why we`re here today,” said van Heest.

She also said the MSRA will be able to hopefully do even more archaeological measurements once The Contest reappears.