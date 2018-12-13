Smart Shopper: Snap Santa photos without spending your Christmas cash

Posted 8:20 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:08PM, December 12, 2018

While some families snagged that photo with Santa as soon as Thanksgiving was over, there are families ( like mine) that still need to do so.

Don't sweat it West Michigan.

Now through Dec. 24, there are still plenty of opportunities to get that wish list to Jolly St. Nick.  Sure, some places like to charge for prints to take home, while other places are offering either one free photo, online photo options or even a beautiful backdrop so you can just go ahead and snap your own. Click on the links below to find details!

Boost Mobile, Great Lakes Region

Cabela's, Grandville

Coopersville

Downtown Kalamazoo Santa's Workshop

GR Kroc Center, Grand Rapids

Gull Meadow Farms, Richland

Horrocks Market, Kentwood

Kzookids.com

Lowell

If there are more that you are aware of, I'd love to include them here. Please email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com

 

 

