Snyder signs bills to ease shift to 5G wireless technology

Posted 4:23 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:27AM, December 13, 2018

FLINT, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint related to the city's water becoming contaminated. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to ease the wireless industry’s shift to next-generation technology in Michigan.

The laws enacted Wednesday establish statewide regulations and fee limits for the installation of a dense network of “small cells” on telephone poles, traffic signals and other infrastructure.

The measures are backed by carriers such as Verizon and AT&T that want faster internet speeds and more network capacity, but opposed by local governments as an infringement on their ability to recover costs for the use of public rights of way.

Michigan is the 21st state to enact laws that streamline regulations to facilitate the deployment of fifth-generation, or 5G , small cells, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

