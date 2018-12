WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted at least one woman along Alpine Avenue last month.

According to the City of Walker Police Department Facebook page, the incident reportedly happened during the early morning hours of November 24.

Police say the person in the surveillance image was following two females before inappropriately touching one of them.

If you have any information, call the police tip line at (616)-791-6788.