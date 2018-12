× Teenager in hospital after late night shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– An investigation is underway after a teen was shot late Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Ada Street in Kalamazoo.

When deputies got there they spotted a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation