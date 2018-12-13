× Three dogs abandoned in Ionia find forever home together

IONIA COUNTY, Mich.

Rodney Fournier drove 83 miles, from his home near Jackson, to adopt three elderly dogs that were abandoned in Ionia a few weeks ago.

“I can give them the home, that’s a forever home,” Rodney Fournier said.

He adopted all three dogs, and named them Jack, Chrissy, and Janet after “Three’s Company.”

The Ionia County Animal Shelter couldn’t believe it.

“They’ve already gone through so much, being abandoned, so taking, and separating them, would have been terrible,” Carly Quinn with Ionia County Animal Control said.

Rodney said when he saw the shelter’s Facebook post about the dogs, he knew they were meant to come home with him. He has a lot of land, plenty of room for the dogs to live out the rest of their days.

“I will give them love and care, and play with them every day, because that’s what they really deserve. And keep them together,” Fournier said.

Because, for Rodney…three might be company…but the four of them make a family.