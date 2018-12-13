Wintry mix tonight, changing to rain by morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- After mostly missing out on any significant precipitation yesterday, another weather system is taking shape to our west.

It's an area of low pressure crossing the Missouri River as of this writing. And although it doesn't have much moisture to work with right now, it should get more organized as it heads towards the FOX 17 viewing area later Thursday and Friday morning. Here's a look at the current surface map showing this approaching low:

A mix of light rain and freezing rain should begin after 10:00 PM tonight over southern parts of the viewing area, and continue northward overnight. Here's how Future Track HD sees things just after midnight:

The pink shaded areas just north of Grand Rapids represent light freezing rain. Sections of Montcalm, Mecosta, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties could see up to 0.1" of ice accumulation before the precipitation changes to rain by sunrise. In these areas, a few slippery spots could linger into the morning commute.

Overall, however, the change-over to rain should happen quickly enough to prevent issues on the roadways -- especially from I-96 southward. Here's a look at Future Track HD during the morning drive tomorrow, showing just rain over the area:

The rain showers will most likely end by noon, but until that happens up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts:

The rest of the weekend looks quiet and mild with partly to mostly sunny skies:

No significant snow is expected in the extended forecast. In fact, the odds of seeing a white Christmas are not looking that good right now. Here's a look at the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC):

Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!