1947 best-picture Oscar sells for nearly $500,000 at auction

Posted 8:26 PM, December 14, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Academy Award trophy sold for nearly $500,000 and the second for well over $200,000 in a rare auction of Oscars in Los Angeles.

Auction house Profiles in History announced the results Friday after four days of bidding.

A best-picture Oscar for “Gentleman’s Agreement,” the 1947 film starring Gregory Peck that took on anti-Semitism, sold for $492,000. A best picture statuette for 1935’s “Mutiny on the Bounty” fetched $240,000.

Both were outpaced by a Wizard of Oz production document that brought in $1.2 million.

The buyers of all three items chose to remain anonymous.

Oscar statuettes are rarely sold because the academy maintains that they should be earned not bought, and those awarded since 1951 must be offered back to the academy for $1 before going up for sale.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s