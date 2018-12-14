× Board of Canvassers completes vote recount for GRCC trustees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says the Kent County Board of Canvassers has completed a recount of votes cast in the Grand Rapids Community College Board of Trustees race.

The recount was for nine Barry County precincts.

November’s election of GRCC trustees spanned all or parts of six West Michigan counties: Allegan, Barry, Kent, Ionia, Newaygo and Ottawa. Four candidates were running for two seats on the Board of Trustees.

It was requested after a data-entry error was discovered in the certified vote, according to a written statement from Lyons.

“(Thursday’s) recounted results showed that candidates Kathy Crosby received 2,718 votes, Sheryl Siegel received 2,408 votes, Troy Williams received 2,099 votes and Carlos Sanchez received 1,534 votes.

“When combined with votes cast in the race from the five other counties in the GRCC district, Kathy Crosby and

Sheryl Siegel were identified as receiving the highest number of votes in the race, winning election to the two

available seats on the GRCC Board of Trustees.”

A similar discrepancy was found in late November pertaining to a pair of Allegan County precincts that did not get to vote. The race was found to not be on the ballot for precincts in Leighton and Wayland townships in Allegan County.