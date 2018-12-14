Bundle up for upcoming winter events at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's walking a candlelit trail under starry skies, racing down a hill in a cardboard sled, or finding a new way lower stress and quiet the mind, Pierce Cedar Creek Institute has something for everyone in the new year.

Candlelight Trails: Under the Wolf Moon

January 19, 7-9 p.m.



January's Wolf Moon was traditionally named for the hungry wolf packs that pointed their faces toward the sky and howled. Come enjoy the sights and sounds of winter on candlelit trails and learn about Michigan's total lunar eclipse, which will occur on January 20 – 21. After hiking the trails, warm up in the Visitor Center with a crackling fire, coffee, and hot chocolate. Weather permitting, stargazing and snowshoeing may also be available.

Winterfest

January 26, 1-5 p.m.

Winter fun for everyone! Build and test a cardboard sled or bring your own to ride on our sledding hill; rent snowshoes for a hike; enjoy family crafts, hot chocolate, coffee, and an inviting fire in the Visitor Center; and participate in an interactive family science program.

Adventures in Mindfulness

February 9, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Lori Gray, a licensed psychologist, certified mindfulness teacher, and Assistant Professor of Integrative Holistic Health and Wellness at Western Michigan University, will lead this workshop and teach participants how to regulate and lower stress activity, relax the body, and quiet the mind. Participants must be 18 years or older.

For more information go to CedarCreekInstitute.org or call 269-721-4190.