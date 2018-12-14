Cannonsburg offers reward for arrest of vandal

Posted 3:22 PM, December 14, 2018, by

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Cannonsburg Ski Area is looking to open for the season Saturday, but an act of vandalism may be a setback.

Staff from the ski area posted on Facebook that someone pulled into the parking lot at about 5:00 a.m. Friday, ran across the bridge and threw a rock at the groomer machine while it was operating.  The rock caused major damage to the groomer’s windshield.

Anyone with information should contact the ski lodge at 616-874-6711 or stop in. The business is offering a $1,000 Cannonsburg gift card to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s