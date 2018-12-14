Cannonsburg offers reward for arrest of vandal

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Cannonsburg Ski Area is looking to open for the season Saturday, but an act of vandalism may be a setback.

Staff from the ski area posted on Facebook that someone pulled into the parking lot at about 5:00 a.m. Friday, ran across the bridge and threw a rock at the groomer machine while it was operating. The rock caused major damage to the groomer’s windshield.

Anyone with information should contact the ski lodge at 616-874-6711 or stop in. The business is offering a $1,000 Cannonsburg gift card to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandal.