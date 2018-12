× Cannonsburg Ski Area to open this weekend

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There may not be snow in your driveway, but there is enough to open the ski hills at the Cannonsburg Ski Area this weekend.

The popular skiing area announced they’ll open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 15 with “as many runs open as possible.” They’ll also be holding a special holiday event next weekend with a visit by Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Danny Davis.

For more visit the Cannonsburg website here.