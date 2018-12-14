Comedian Josh Sneed to perform at Dr. Grins

Comedian Josh Sneed, known for his work on Comedy Central, is in West Michigan this weekend for shows at Dr. Grins.
There are two shows Friday night at 8 and 10:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.
1 Comment
Kevin Rahe
I have to admire comedians these days, for their job is tougher than ever. Comedy requires an audience to distinguish between sense and nonsense, but so many people take so much nonsense seriously these days – like same-gender “marriage,” a human being doesn’t exist before birth, you can choose your gender and memorials on public property that contain religious elements amounts to government promoting a religion – that comedians have far less to work with than they once did.