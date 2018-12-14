Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Saturday morning

Posted 7:15 PM, December 14, 2018, by

WEST MICHIGAN — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids. Counties included in the advisory are Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun.

Cities that could see dense fog develop overnight include but are not limited to Fremont, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Greenville, Alma, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Hastings, Charlotte, Lansing, South Haven, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

Dense fog is when fog limits visibility on the roadways to a quarter mile or less at times. If driving this evening or overnight, slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

