GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grinch is leaving his home atop Mouth Krumpet for a day of donuts at The Donut Conspiracy.

It's all part of "Grinch Day" this Saturday at The Donut Conspiracy on East Beltline in Grand Rapids.

The shop says The Grinch will be visiting from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

There will be Grinch and Whoville-themed donuts to mark the occasion.

