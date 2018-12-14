WYOMING, Mich -- The East Kentwood girls basketball team beat Wyoming 80-49 Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.
East Kentwood tops Wyoming to stay unbeaten
-
Be A Santa to a Senior
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Death of man considered suspicious in Wyoming
-
Vacant mobile home catches fire in Wyoming
-
East Kentwood girls defeat Muskegon at the buzzer
-
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past East Kentwood in overtime
-
East Kentwood gets season going with solid win over Forest Hills Central
-
Rockford hockey gets rivalry win over East Kentwood
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win
-
East Grand Rapids 30, Wyoming 7
-
-
East Kentwood falls to Saline in District Final
-
Game of the Week – East Kentwood 28, Rockford 17
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz