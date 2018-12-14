Experts say bomb threat emails were new phishing scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Experts say that Thursday's bomb threat emails that caused chaos around the country were actually a type of phishing scam.

The threats were sent to businesses, schools and courthouses around the country, including in West Michigan. Experts say it was an old scam with a new twist.

The emails started Thursday afternoon and included a specific bomb threat if the sender did not receive $20,000 in bitcoins. The threats caused dozens of evacuations and building sweeps. No explosives were ever found.

The email also showed that cyber criminals have a great interest in bitcoin, because you can use bitcoins all around the world cheaply.

"This is a higher tech version of the same people calling your grandparents," said Christopher Boden of the National Science Institute in Grand Rapids. "It's that same kind of hustle."

The FBI and the ATF are investigating.