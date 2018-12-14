Ferris State visits local schools in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Members of the Ferris State football team visited Minshew Elementary school on Friday where they received a warm welcome from hundreds of kids.

They signed footballs and posters some of the students had made, they also read to kids and went to art class as well. Some of the offensive lineman even danced with the kindergartners.

"It's everything" freshman receiver Sy Barnett said. "Making a kids day is what every college athlete wants to do, when i was a little boy i always loved having bigger people come make me smile, that's probably our number one goal as a college athlete is seeing those kids smile, inspire them and making them happy."

The Bulldogs will play Valdosta State on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the division II national championship.