Ferris State's Jayru Campbell wins the Harlon Hill Trophy

FRISCO, Texas – – Ferris State junior quarterback Jayru Campbell was named the Harlon Hill Trophy winner Friday.

The award goes to the top football player in the nation in Division II.

Campbell threw for 2,832 yards while completing 60.6% of his passes and 26 touchdowns. He also led the Bulldogs in rushing with 1,338 yards, 5.1 yards per carry and 20 scores. He also caught one touchdown pass.

Campbell becomes the 3rd Ferris State player to win the Harlon Hill Trophy in the last 5 years, joining former quarterback Jason Vander Laan who won it in 2014 and 2015.

Sturgis native and Hillsdale quarterback Chance Stewart finished 7th in the voting and Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells was 2nd.