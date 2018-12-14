GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball team beat Covenant Christian 61-59 in overtime to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central outlasts Covenant Christian in overtime
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central comes back to beat Grand Rapids Christian
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
West Catholic, Grand Rapids Catholic Central to the decide the OK Blue title
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Rockford and Grand Rapids Christian to meet week 1 in football in 2019
-
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Great programs collide in the Blitz game of the week