Great stocking stuffers for friends and family

Posted 11:26 AM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, December 14, 2018

One activity that kids of all ages, and even adults, look forward to on Christmas morning is going through the goodies in their stockings.

Emily Richette from Get Happy PR brings some great stocking stuffer ideas that will fit each of your friends and family's personality types.

Kooty Key (For The Germaphobe)

LadyBoss glasses (For The Work Friend)

LADYBOSS CLASSICS - Anti-Blue Light Glasses

Write to Me Journals (For The Sentimental Friend)

Christmas - Family Christmas Book | PREORDER SHIPPING FROM END JANUARY

Derma Flash (For Your Beauty Addict)

Vertellis (For The Social Butterfly)

For more gift ideas, visit gethappypr.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s