Great stocking stuffers for friends and family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One activity that kids of all ages, and even adults, look forward to on Christmas morning is going through the goodies in their stockings.

Emily Richette from Get Happy PR brings some great stocking stuffer ideas that will fit each of your friends and family's personality types.

Kooty Key (For The Germaphobe)

LadyBoss glasses (For The Work Friend)

Write to Me Journals (For The Sentimental Friend)

Derma Flash (For Your Beauty Addict)

Vertellis (For The Social Butterfly)

For more gift ideas, visit gethappypr.com.