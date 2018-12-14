Holiday Hoops planned at Aquinas while helping families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Aquinas College in Kent County is hosting a holiday event Saturday, while helping families in need.

The 2nd annual Holiday Hoops event is open to the public and a perfect opportunity for families.

The Aquinas College Saints men's basketball team will take on Siena Heights at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Before the game families will be able to meet and take pictures with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa, and Christmas music starting at 2 p.m.

Admission is free if you bring two non-perishable items to help the Salvation Army and Kids' Food Basket. If you are interested in learning more about items they need, check out the wish list.