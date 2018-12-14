Hudsonville ready for another non-conference test against Unity Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- The Hudsonville boys basketball team has already earned wins over East Grand Rapids and Godwin Heights this season, Friday night the Eagles get another tough test when they host cross-town rival Unity Christian (3-0) in the Salad City Classic.

"We know once we get to league play there is no gimme's" Hudsonville head coach Eric Elliott said. "Every night's a battle every night is a struggle so we have done that since I've been here, for one it's fun to play tough competition even if it means taking a couple losses early we feel like it pays dividends once we get to the Red play."

Hudsonville is coming off a 10-12 season last winter and eager to put that in the past.

"They (non-conference games) are really important to give ourselves a trademark and give ourselves a name" junior point guard Max Perez said. "The last couple years we haven't had that good of a season, people are doubting on us and we really think we're going to have a good year this year and surprise some people so it's good for us to come out with a two and oh start maybe wake some people up."

The girls game is schedule to start at 6 p.m. Friday with the boys game to follow.