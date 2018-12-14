Keeping Christmas bright: Husband cares for wife after stroke

Posted 5:27 PM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:36PM, December 14, 2018

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - A husband in Eaton County is going the extra mile to make sure his wife has a Merry Christmas this year.

Don West has spent the last 64 Christmases with his wife Jackie.  This year, it will be in a Charlotte, Michigan nursing home since Jackie had a stroke last summer.  She lives with limited movement and speech.

To keep Christmas bright, today Don is dressing up as Santa on his daily visit, other days he sings or plays the harmonica, anything to bring joy to his sweetheart.

"Sometimes, just sometimes," Don says, "when people say forever, they really mean it."

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s