Keeping Christmas bright: Husband cares for wife after stroke

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - A husband in Eaton County is going the extra mile to make sure his wife has a Merry Christmas this year.

Don West has spent the last 64 Christmases with his wife Jackie. This year, it will be in a Charlotte, Michigan nursing home since Jackie had a stroke last summer. She lives with limited movement and speech.

To keep Christmas bright, today Don is dressing up as Santa on his daily visit, other days he sings or plays the harmonica, anything to bring joy to his sweetheart.

"Sometimes, just sometimes," Don says, "when people say forever, they really mean it."