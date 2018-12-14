× Man hospitalized after being shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that put a man in the hospital.

In a press release, the Kalamazoo Department Public Safety says officers responded to Bronson Hospital at about 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 14th, after reports came in that an unidentified 30-year-old man had been shot.

Officers don’t know where the shooting took place and have not named any suspects, but they say their investigation led them to the 400 block of Drexel Place.

KPdS also tells us they have not made any arrests and that the victim is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.