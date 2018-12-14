Man’s body found in Albion

ALBION, Mich. – A man found dead Friday morning in Albion likely died from a self-inflicted wound.

Albion Public Safety officers say they were called at about 8:30 a.m. to 301 E. Michigan on reports of a man down in front of the building. They found a 60-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Detectives say they believe the wound was self-inflicted, but an autopsy is needed to confirm the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Albion DPS at 517-629-7824.