Michigan Legislature OKs bill to regulate dog sales

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have voted to regulate dog sales and restrict local bans on pet shops. The advancing bills are backed by the pet industry but opposed by animal rights activists.

One measure, approved 23-14 in the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday, would prohibit municipalities from “arbitrarily” banning pet shops. Another would let pet shops sell dogs only if they are obtained from a shelter, dog retailer or qualified breeder.

The legislation will soon go to Gov. Rick Snyder.

Pet shops couldn’t sell dogs younger than eight weeks, those without a health certificate, or dogs without an implanted microchip.

Supporters say the bills would encourage the breeding and sale of healthy dogs, while critics say they would make it easier for “puppy mills” to do business.