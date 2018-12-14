Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Two entrepreneurs from West Michigan are now selling their college dream. The two were classmates at Hope College and are now co-founders of an underwater drone business.

The project started as a kickstarter more than two years ago, but it's now available for immediate sale. It's called The Fathom One, and it's a wireless robot with an HD camera that will let people explore the sea rather than the sky.

The pair say they were inspired by a story about horse drawn sleds falling through the ice up north in the winter, and wanted to try to find them.

2. Need to tell Santa about one of those drones? The KROC Center will have Cookies With Santa from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.

They'll have snacks, a selfie station, an opportunity to write a letter to the North Pole, and of course, picture time with Santa himself! No registration is required.

The event is free for members and only $1 per person for non-members.

3. There's less than two weeks until Christmas, and AAA is releasing it's annual holiday travel forecast.

AAA says 3.6 million people in Michigan will travel more than 50-miles for the holidays. That's a 4 percent increase from last year.

Some will fly, or take another route, but more than 90 percent will be driving.

Some good news for those travelers, gas prices are about 30 cents less than they were this time last year.

4. Delivery trucks are out there on the roads with you, and on board are lots of packages from Amazon. Even more so possibly this year because Amazon has extended its free shipping.

Even more so possibly this year because Amazon has extended its free shipping. The company is now offering the service through December 18.

Amazon announced the deal last month, waiving the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping and offering the deal to everyone, not just Amazon Prime Members

Prime members are getting perks too, they can shop up until Christmas Eve with Prime Free same-day delivery.

5. KFC is introducing something new for the holiday season. It's a fire log that smells like their 11 herbs and spices fried chicken.

The limited edition fire log has the aroma of 11 herbs and spices. KFC says the logs are made out of 100 percent recycled materials and can burn up to three hours.

They cost less than $20, but they're already sold out! KFC is now working to restock them.