Nonprofit wants $300k for Abraham Lincoln statue in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:49 PM, December 14, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A nonprofit in West Michigan is kicking off a crowdfunding campaign to build a statue dedicated to a former president.

The Abraham Lincoln Project aims to honor Lincoln’s legacy by building a statue in his image. They also want to provide educational resources for young people.

Lincoln was one of several who spoke in Bronson park in 1856 during a rally for a republican presidential nominee.

Organizers hope to raise $300,000 to build the statue and create an endowment for future maintenance.

The fundraising effort will be launched in February next year on Lincoln’s 210th birthday.

