Northview boys remain undefeated with overtime win over Godwin Heights

Posted 11:42 PM, December 14, 2018, by

WYOMING, Mich. Godwin Heights entered the night with a 1-2 record looking to get to back to even but hosting undefeated Northview. This one would go to overtime and the Wildcats would go onto win 77-69. Northview improves to 4-0, while Godwin falls to 1-3 to start the year.

