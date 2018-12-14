WYOMING, Mich. Godwin Heights entered the night with a 1-2 record looking to get to back to even but hosting undefeated Northview. This one would go to overtime and the Wildcats would go onto win 77-69. Northview improves to 4-0, while Godwin falls to 1-3 to start the year.
Northview boys remain undefeated with overtime win over Godwin Heights
