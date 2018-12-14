Strong fall carrying over for Unity Christian basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Depsite a late start the Unity Christian boys basketball team has gotten off to a slow start.

The Crusaders have three players that were part of the state championship football team and three more that played on the state championship soccer team.

All of that fall success has provided a little momentum for the hoops team which has won its first three games.

"Football and soccer both getting State Championships you kind of pull all those together and every body is still kind of getting off of that" senior forward TJ VanKoevering said. "You kind of come right in to basketball and you got a bunch of people that have won state championships and now you bring them all together and you are hoping that they can play good together too."

Unity Christian takes on Hudsonville (2-0) Friday night in the annual Salad City Classic.