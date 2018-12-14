Strong fall carrying over for Unity Christian basketball team

Posted 7:00 PM, December 14, 2018, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Depsite a late start the Unity Christian boys basketball  team has gotten off to a slow start.

The Crusaders have three players that were part of the state championship football team and three more that played on the state championship soccer team.

All of that fall success has provided a little momentum for the hoops team which has won its first three games.

"Football and soccer both getting State Championships you kind of pull all those together and every body is still kind of getting off of that" senior forward TJ VanKoevering said.  "You kind of come right in to basketball and you got a bunch of people that have won state championships and now you bring them all together and you are hoping that they can play good together too."

Unity Christian takes on Hudsonville (2-0) Friday night in the annual Salad City Classic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s