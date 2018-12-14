Survey asks: ‘Should Santa be rebranded as gender neutral or female?’

Posted 1:44 PM, December 14, 2018, by

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes arrive for the start of SantaCon 2018 in New York City December 8, 2018. - SantaCon the official Santa pub crawl happens in bars all across the world.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

(FOX 8 CLEVELAND) – A new survey says some people would “rebrand” Santa Claus as either gender neutral or female.

According to the logo-making company Graphics Springs, about 10% of people surveyed said Santa should be a woman; about 17% said Old Saint Nick should be gender neutral.

Four-thousand people across the United States and the United Kingdom were reportedly asked what their “Modern Santa” would look like.

The company asked, “For generations, Santa has been depicted with his traditional red and white jacket, bobble hat and full beard. But what would Santa look like if he was rebranded for today?”

According to those polled, 18% said Santa should have new hair; 23% said he should have an iPhone; and 22% said it’s time for a flying car.

1 Comment