Teen missing from Ionia for over a week

IONIA, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a teen missing from the Ionia area for about a week.

Diego Bowerman, 15, has been missing since December 5. Officials believe Bowerman is still likely in the area, but don’t know where he is.

Bowerman is described as being 6’1″ tall and weighs 155 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact Ionia DPS at (616) 527-4431.