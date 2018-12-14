Todd & Leigh Ann do improv with Pop Scholars

There's always a goofy relative that visits for the holidays, now imagine that times four. The men of Pop Scholars are always riffing off each other, talking about topics suggested by the audience, and they're getting ready to make West Michigan laugh with their upcoming show.

Todd and Leigh Ann decided they wanted to join in on the fun, and played an improv game with two of the funny men from Pop Scholars to give viewers a sample of what they can see at the show.

Pop Scholars Holiday Show will take place tonight, December 14, at 8 p.m. in Wealthy Theater.

Purchase tickets at poposcholars.com.

