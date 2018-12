KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The reduction of W. Michigan Avenue to one lane for the removal of a crane has been extended through Monday, December 17.

The closure of three lanes on the one-way street in downtown Kalamazoo began on December 10 and has caused traffic to back up on a regular basis.

The crane was used in the construction of the new Exchange Building at 155 W. Michigan Avenue, scheduled to open for retail and apartment occupancy around mid-2019.