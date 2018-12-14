Truck slams into power pole in Barry Township; power outages result

Posted 6:02 PM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:07PM, December 14, 2018

File photo

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  Consumers Energy is responding to an electrical outage Friday evening, after a truck struck a power pole in Barry County, southwest of Hickory Corners.

It happened around 5:33 p.m., at Sheffield Road and Bunbury Lane. That’s close to M-43, near Gull Lake.

Barry County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 a truck hit and severed the utility pole and a tire came off the vehicle. The driver got out of the vehicle, and was not seriously injured.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map indicates somewhere between 200 and 1,000 power outages have resulted from the crash.

Dispatchers says Sheffield Road at Bunbury Road is closed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s