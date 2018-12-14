× Truck slams into power pole in Barry Township; power outages result

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Consumers Energy is responding to an electrical outage Friday evening, after a truck struck a power pole in Barry County, southwest of Hickory Corners.

It happened around 5:33 p.m., at Sheffield Road and Bunbury Lane. That’s close to M-43, near Gull Lake.

Barry County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 a truck hit and severed the utility pole and a tire came off the vehicle. The driver got out of the vehicle, and was not seriously injured.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map indicates somewhere between 200 and 1,000 power outages have resulted from the crash.

Dispatchers says Sheffield Road at Bunbury Road is closed.