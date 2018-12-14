What’s On: NFL Viewing Schedule for Week 15

FOX 17 – The NFL season is winding down when the Saturday games start appearing on the schedule.

Thursday night was the final Thursday night game of the season on Fox. This week, the NFL adds two games to Saturday in the weekly lineup.

Here in free-TV land, Fox gets the single game on Sunday, and since our home team, the Detroit Lions play, that’s who we’ll have here on FOX 17 at 1:00 p.m. In fact, Michigan markets and areas around Buffalo, NY are the only areas of the country that have to, er, I mean, get to watch the matchup. Fans hoping to watch the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have to head to a local sports bar with the Sunday Ticket (or New Buffalo, Michigan or the western Upper Peninsula.)

CBS has the doubleheader this week with the miracle-Miami Dolphins taking on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. and then everyone getting the always-on New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m.