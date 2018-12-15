× Attempted armed robbery in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich — An attempted armed robbery occurred at the Jared’s Galleria of Jewelry located at 3610 Rivertown Pkwy SW in Grandville.

Police say two male subjects entered the business during normal hours and attempted to smash a display case open, with a hammer. They were unsuccessful in obtaining anything of value.

They then fled the scene driving a dark colored SUV before police arrived. The males were wearing dark hoodies and ski-masks that concealed their identities.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call silent observer at: 616-774-2345.