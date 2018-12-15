Attempted armed robbery in Grandville

Posted 11:59 PM, December 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06AM, December 16, 2018
grandville police

File photo

GRANDVILLE, Mich — An attempted armed robbery occurred at the Jared’s Galleria of Jewelry located at 3610 Rivertown Pkwy SW in Grandville.

Police say two male subjects entered the business during normal hours and attempted to smash a display case open, with a hammer. They were unsuccessful in obtaining anything of value.

They then fled the scene driving a dark colored SUV before police arrived. The males were wearing dark hoodies and ski-masks that concealed their identities.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call silent observer at: 616-774-2345.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s