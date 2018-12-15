× Brewery in Kent County celebrating 6 year anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A brewery in West Michigan is celebrating 6 years of serving beer in the mitten.

Grand Rapids Brewing Company is holding a 6 year anniversary party Saturday at their location on Ionia Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The brewery will be offering specials, $3 draft beers, and the release of several limited edition bottled drinks, including Philanthropist, Polish Eagle, Screaming Eagle and more.

Members of their Mug Club will be able to get in ahead of the crowd, starting at 9:30 a.m.

If you would like to learn more, check out the event on Facebook.