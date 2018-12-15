Dense Fog Advisory – Thru Saturday AM

City in West Michigan getting $5m to fund housing projects

Posted 12:17 AM, December 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:18AM, December 15, 2018

House model and key in home with light from window. Real estate agent offer house, property insurance and security, affordable housing concepts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A huge boost in funding for one community in West Michigan means it could see more affordable housing soon.

The city of Grand Rapids is receiving $5,000,000 to fund housing projects within the community.

The money comes from Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which chose six projects in Grand Rapids and many others in other cities across the state.

According to city officials, this will result in nearly 160 new affordable housing units, and will preserve more than 100 existing units.

