WALKER, Mich –Just before 4 P.M. Walker police responded to a fatal accident.

It happened in the 2400 block of O’brien rd SW, just west of I-196 and north of Butterworth St.

Officials say the 33-year-old man from Ottawa county drove off the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.Police are still investigating if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.