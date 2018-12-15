× Fire crews investigating source of Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused a home fire early Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a fire at 451 Delaware St.

First responders tell FOX 17 that smoke was billowing from the house when they arrived, but they were able to put out the flames quickly.

Crews determined that the fire started on the second floor of the residence, though they haven’t yet figured out exactly what caused it.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.