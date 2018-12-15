Men’s choir to perform holiday classics in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One men’s choir in West Michigan is inviting you to attend their annual Christmas concert.

The Schubert Male Chorus of Grand Rapids is holding their annual holiday show, “Stories of Christmas.”

Every year, the group gathers to perform renditions of songs like “The Little Drummer Boy,” “We Three Kings,” “Sleigh Ride,” and more.

The concert will be held Saturday night from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center, with tickets costing $22 at the door.

For more details about the concert or a list of future performances, visit the Schubert Male Chorus on Facebook.