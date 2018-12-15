Dense Fog Advisory – Thru Saturday AM

Men’s choir to perform holiday classics in Kent County

Posted 12:10 AM, December 15, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One men’s choir in West Michigan is inviting you to attend their annual Christmas concert.

The Schubert Male Chorus of Grand Rapids is holding their annual holiday show, “Stories of Christmas.”

Every year, the group gathers to perform renditions of songs like “The Little Drummer Boy,” “We Three Kings,” “Sleigh Ride,” and more.

The concert will be held Saturday night from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center, with tickets costing $22 at the door.

For more details about the concert or a list of future performances, visit the Schubert Male Chorus on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s